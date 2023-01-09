EUDORA, Kan. (WDAF) — A Eudora restaurant is picking up the pieces after a vehicle crashed into its storefront.

According to the Eudora City Fire Department and the Police Department, emergency crews responded to Gambino’s Pizza at 1402 Church St just after 7 p..m. on Sunday after a 47-year-old man driving a red Chevrolet pickup truck went through the front of the building from the parking lot.

Truck crashes into Eudora Gambino’s Pizza (Courtesy: Eudora City Fire Department)

Truck crashes into Eudora Gambino’s Pizza (Courtesy: Eudora City Fire Department)

Truck crashes into Eudora Gambino’s Pizza (Courtesy: Eudora City Fire Department)

The restaurant posted on its Facebook page that two of the five employees working that night were hurt in the crash.

The two employees were transported via ambulance in serious but stable condition, according to Eudora City Fire Department.

Police state that the driver was taken into custody for driving under the influence and reckless driving.

Gambino’s will be closed while repairs are made to the building as it received “serious” and “heavy damage.”