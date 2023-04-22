WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — Two people were taken into custody following a reported standoff in Arkansas City.

Police say began around 11:30 a.m. when a woman armed with a gun reportedly threatened several people with a gun in the 1300 block of North A Street. The 44-year-old woman reportedly pointed the gun at several officers who responded to the scene.

She retreated to a vehicle parked in a driveway with another person inside and reportedly also brandished a machete and hammer. Police set up a perimeter and a stand-off began.

Cowley County Sheriff’s Office, Winfield Police Department, Kansas Highway Patrol, Southern Kansas SWAT Team, Arkansas City Emergency Management, and members of the Cowley College Criminal Justice program responded.

Police learned the woman and 33-year-old man had no ties to the area, but their vehicle had broken down. Attempts to get the pair to communicate failed.

Then they attempted to push the truck out of the area, an armored vehicle moved in to block them off. The 33-year-old man surrendered.

The woman surrendered a few minutes later. Both have been booked into the Cowley County Jail on $100,000 bond.

“We are very thankful to have the standoff ended the way it did, with everyone being safe and unharmed,” says Police Chief Eric Burr in a news release. “The response from area law enforcement and the professionalism displayed were appreciated and contributed to a positive outcome.”

Burr says they both face numerous charges including multiple counts of aggravated assault.