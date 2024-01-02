MEDICINE LODGE, Kan. (KSNW) — A house fire in Medicine Lodge on Sunday took two lives, but the victims’ names have not been released yet.

According to Barber County Dispatch, the fire happened before 1 p.m. at a house in the 400 block of W. Stolp.

The Medicine Lodge Fire Department located the two victims. The fire department and the Barber County Sheriff’s Office called the Kansas Office of the State Fire Marshal’s Investigation Division to assist with the investigation.

The investigators determined the fire started in the garage but have not determined the cause yet.

The State Fire Marshal’s Office is waiting for positive identification of the victims before releasing their names.