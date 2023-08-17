KINGMAN COUNTY, Kan. (KSNW) — Two people were seriously injured in a motorcycle crash west of Wichita Thursday afternoon.

According to the Kansas Highway Patrol, at 6:09 p.m., a 65-year-old man from Cheney was driving a 2010 Harley Davidson FLHR Road west on U.S. Route 54, just west of Northeast 150 Avenue. With him was a 66-year-old woman from Cheney.

The KHP says a 38-year-old man from Kingman was in a 2015 Chevrolet Silverado stopped on the right should. When he pulled into the lane of traffic, the motorcyclists side-swiped the left side of the truck and came to a stop in the median.

According to the KHP, both motorcyclists were taken with suspected serious injuries to a Wichita medical center.

The driver of the truck had no apparent injuries.