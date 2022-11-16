LAWRENCE, Kan. (WDAF) — A homicide investigation centers around a Lawrence cemetery.

Officers arrived at Oak Hill Cemetery around 8:45 Wednesday morning to check out a call about people arguing.

When they arrived, officers found a man and a woman suffering from gunshot injuries.

The police department said both the man and the woman died before they could be transported to a hospital.

Police and crime scene techs are gathering evidence at the cemetery in hope of figuring out exactly what happened.

Police are working to notify the family members and don’t believe there is any risk to the public at this time.

The department says this is an ongoing investigation and will provide additional information as it becomes available.