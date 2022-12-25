GREAT BEND, Kan. (KSNW) — Two pet tortoises perished in a Great Bend house fire Sunday.

According to the Great Bend Fire/EMS Department, at 12:45 p.m., they responded to the report of a fire in the 800 block of Stone St.

Upon arrival, the Great Bend Fire/EMS Department reported finding heavy smoke coming from the second story of the home. Off-duty fire crews were called in to assist.

No one was home at the time of the fire, according to the Great Bend Fire/EMS Department.

No one was injured. The Great Bend Fire/EMS Department says, however, two pet tortoises were lost as a result of the fire.

According to the Great Bend Fire/EMS Department, the cause of the fire appears to be accidental and caused $50,000 in damages.