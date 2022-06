WINFIELD, Kan. (KSNW) – Traffic is being diverted east of Winfield due to a fiery crash involving two semis. It happened at the U.S. 160 and Kansas Highway 360 intersection.

The Kansas Department of Transportation said the crash is causing traffic to be diverted in the area. A picture from Newscow shows the semis on fire. Newscow reports that one person was taken to the hospital.

