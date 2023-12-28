BARTON COUNTY, Kan. (KSNW) –Two people have been seriously injured after a police chase ended in a crash in central Kansas Thursday afternoon.

According to the Kansas Highway Patrol, around 12:49 p.m., a 19-year-old man from Greeley, Colorado, was driving a 2014 Nissan Altima fleeing from law enforcement on U.S. Highway 281, 12 miles north of U.S. Highway 56 in Barton County. With him was a 20-year-old woman also from Greeley, Colorado.

The driver failed to navigate a curve, causing the car to go off to the roadway to the right, hit a culvert, and roll.

The man was taken with suspected serious injuries to a hospital in Wichita. The woman was taken with suspected serious injuries to a hospital in Hoisington.