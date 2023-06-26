BUTLER COUNTY, Kan. (KSNW) — Two people were seriously injured in a crash northeast of Wichita Monday afternoon.

According to the Kansas Highway Patrol, a 20-year-old man from Wichita was driving a 2018 Ford Transit Connect westbound on Northwest 150th Street and did not stop for a stop sign at U.S. Route 77.

As a result, a 58-year-old man from Marion, driving a 2008 Didge Grand Caravan north on U.S.-77, hit the left side of the Ford Transit Connect.

Both vehicles came to a stop in the northwest ditch.

The KHP says both drivers were taken with suspected serious injuries to an area medical center.