PAWNEE COUNTY, Kan. (KSNW) — Two people were seriously injured in a car crash in Pawnee County on Monday afternoon.

According to the Kansas Highway Patrol (KHP), at 2:45 p.m., a 22-year-old woman from Pratt was driving a 2020 Toyota Corolla northbound on U.S. Route 183 at Kansas Highway 156.

The KHP says at the intersection, she pulled out in front of a 2022 Ford Escape driven by a 22-year-old woman from Ulysses, who had with her two juvenile passengers. The Escape hit the Corolla in the front quarter panel fender.

According to the KHP, the driver of the Corolla was taken with suspected serious injuries to a community hospital. The driver of the Escape was taken with suspected serious injuries to a Wichita medical center.

The status of the juveniles is unknown due to the KHP protecting juvenile record data.