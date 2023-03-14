TREGO COUNTY, Kan. (KSNW) — Two people were seriously injured in a car crash in northwest Kansas Tuesday.

According to the Kansas Highway Patrol (KHP), a 32-year-old woman from Overland Park was driving a 2010 Honda Civic eastbound on Interstate 70, just west of Trego County Road 180. With her was a 30-year-old man, also from Overland Park.

The KHP says for an unknown reason, the car entered the south ditch and come to a stop on its passenger side.

Both the driver and her passenger were taken to an area hospital with suspected serious injuries.