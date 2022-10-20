DODGE CITY, Kan. (KSNW) – The Kansas Department of Transportation says the closure of the U.S. 400 bypass in Ford County will be delayed until next spring.
This closure is part of the four-lane expansion project on U.S. 50/400 from Cimarron to Dodge City.
Koss Construction of Topeka is the contractor on this $86 million project, which is expected
to be completed by spring of 2025, weather permitting.
