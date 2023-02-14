LIBERAL, Kan. (KSNW) – The Oklahoma Department of Transportation said all lanes of U.S. Highway 54 are closed in Texas County between the Texas state line and the Kansas state line due to low visibility caused by blowing dirt and high winds.

The Oklahoma Highway Patrol is also working on a crash west of Goodwell in the panhandle. An OHP trooper in training took video from a passenger seat as they were following the ambulance to the crash.

The KSN Storm Tracker 3 Weather team is tracking a high wind warning for several counties in southwest Kansas.

The following gusts have been reported: