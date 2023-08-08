WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – The U.S. Attorney’s Office-District of Kansas held an investiture ceremony at the Wichita U.S. Courthouse for U.S. Attorney Kate E. Brubacher. Chief Judge Eric F. Melgren administered the oath.

U.S. Attorney Brubacher was officially sworn in to serve as the presidentially-appointed and U.S.

Senate-confirmed U.S. Attorney on March 10, 2023, by United States District Judge Julie

Robinson.

An investiture is a more formal, ceremonial event to mark Brubacher’s appointment. Judges, former U.S. Attorneys, law enforcement, and community members attended on August 4,

2023, at the federal courthouse for the occasion.

Brubacher is the first woman to hold the position. Seven former U.S. Attorneys gathered to celebrate the District and mark the historic event with a photo.

Brubacher is a native of North Newton and received her law degree from Yale. The U.S. Attorney for Kansas encompasses all 105 counties.