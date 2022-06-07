UDALL, Kan. (KSNW) — Decades after a tornado wiped out a Kansas community, it is growing.

Udall cut the ribbon on its new community building on Monday. Inside the million-dollar building is a library, fitness center and medical center.

The mayor tells KSN News is a game-changer for the area.

“So having the clinic here where you can see a provider, and you don’t have to leave town, you can go to the fitness center, and you don’t have to go to Winfield or Wichita or Derby to have those amenities. I think that’s a big draw for folks,” said Mayor Kenny Alt.

Besides the new community building, Udall is getting two new housing developments and an industrial park.