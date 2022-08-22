GARDEN CITY, Kan. (KSNW) – A man was injured after an ultralight aircraft crashed north of Garden City Monday morning.

The Finney County Sheriff’s Office says it happened shortly before 10:30 a.m. at 355 East Sondreagger Road near the town of Friend.

When crews arrived at the scene, A bystander who had witnessed the crash was trying to get the pilot, who was pinned inside, out of the craft. Firefighters had to remove the wing of the ultralight to get to the pilot.

Troopers say that he had just taken off from a nearby home, and when he attempted to land in a field to the south, the plane turned counterclockwise.

The Kansas Highway Patrol later identified him as a 46-year-old man from Garden City. EMS took him to a local hospital with “suspected serious” injuries.

No one else was injured. The exact cause of the accident is under investigation.