OMAHA, Neb (KSNW) — Railroad enthusiasts in northern Kansas may want to drive up to Nebraska over the next few weeks to see a piece of railroad history.

Union Pacific’s “Big Boy” No. 4014 departed Cheyenne, Wyoming, making a round trip to Council Bluffs, Iowa, and back. It left Cheyenne on June 7 and is scheduled to return to Cheyenne by July 3.

The No. 4014 is the world’s largest steam locomotive still in operation. It was one of 25 built exclusively for Union Pacific, which went into operation in the 1940s.

It is 133 feet long, nearly 60 feet longer than the modern diesel engines Union Pacific currently operates, and weighs 1.2 million pounds. It carries up to 56,000 pounds of coal for its fuel and can hold 25,000 gallons of water in its steam tank.

It was originally retired after 20 years of service and traveled a million miles. However, Union Pacific acquired it again in 2013 and restored it in time to celebrate the 150th anniversary of the completion of the Transcontinental Railroad in 2019.

The train traveled through Kansas in 2021 on a multi-state tour. It will stop for several days in Omaha, where it will be available for public viewing.

