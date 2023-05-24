OSBORNE COUNTY, Kan. (KSNW) — The United States Geological Survey (USGS) reported a 3.2 magnitude earthquake in north central Kansas Wednesday at 3:22 p.m.

It happened just under 7.5 miles south-southwest of Alton.

The USGS says it reached a depth of 8.9 km or around 5.5 miles.

The USGS says according to the Modified Mercalli Intensity Scale, a 3.2 magnitude earthquake causes weak shaking.

The Modified Mercalli Intensity Scale describes the effects from the level of intensity as being “felt noticeable by person indoors, especially on upper floors of buildings. Many people do not recognize it as an earthquake. Stand motor cars may rock slightly. Vibrations similar to the passing of a truck. Duration estimated.”

For more about earthquake magnitude, energy release and shaking intensity, visit the USGS website.