GROVELAND, Kan. (KSNW) — A United States Postal Service vehicle was involved in an injury crash southwest of McPherson Tuesday afternoon.

According to the Kansas Highway Patrol, just before 1 p.m., a 21-year-old postal worker from Moundridge was driving a 2020 Mercedes B Class westbound on Comanche Road and stopped at a stop sign.

At the same time, a 22-year-old woman from McPherson was driving a 2019 Ford E-3FC northbound on Kansas Highway 61. She had with her a 69-year-old woman, also from McPherson, as a passenger.

The KHP says the driver of the Mercedes failed to yield to the Ford and pulled out in front of it.

As a result, the driver of the Mercedes received suspected minor injuries. The driver of the Ford and her passenger also received suspected minor injuries.