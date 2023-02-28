LAWRENCE, Kan. (WDAF) — Crime is up on the University of Kansas (KU) campus, according to KU Police.

The department released its update for on-campus crime in 2022.

Campus police officers reported taking 526 reports, which is an 11% increase, according to the department. While crime reporting increased last year, the department says they are significantly below the 10-year average.

Crimes like theft and property damage make up the largest number of crimes reported to the KU Police Department. Violent crimes make up a smaller percentage of the overall total.

The total reported crimes on campus for KU from the past 10 years can be found below:

2022 – 592

2021 – 474

2020 – 349

2019 – 582

2018 – 772

2017 – 671

2016 – 770

2015 – 757

2014 – 834

2013 – 670

Part of the reason behind the increase in crime is that KU is back to pre-COVID-19 population levels, according to the KU Police Chief.

“I would like to thank all who played a part in watching over the campus and who reported criminal and suspicious behavior, as well as to credit the investments made by the university in technologies that help deter crime,” Chief Nelson Mosley, KU Police Department, said.

Mosley says the University of Kansas added electronic-controlled locks to buildings to help prevent theft. The campus also expanded the number of surveillance cameras.

To help reduce crime on campus, James Druen, a spokesman for KU, said the KU police recommend following these tips:

Secure all items when leaving them, no matter the timeframe, you will be gone.

Always be aware of your surroundings.

Walk in groups, and when you go somewhere with friends, make sure you have the plan to come back together.

When consuming alcohol, do so legally and responsibly and not to excess.

If you see something, say something.

The department asks anyone who is a victim of a crime to report it immediately.