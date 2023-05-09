KANSAS (KSNW) — School districts across Kansas voted on bonds Tuesday night, including Caldwell USD 360, Marion-Florence USD 408, McPherson USD 418 and Pratt USD 382.

Caldwell USD 360

USD 360 held a bond election asking if they should approve a $5.99 million bond.

The money would go toward a new children’s center, improving the high/middle school and elementary school, as well as renovating the industrial arts building.

Unofficial results have 278 voters voting yes and 127 voters voting no.

Marion-Florence USD 408

USD 408 held a special election asking, “Shall USD408 issue General Obligation Bonds in an amount not to exceed $3,260,000?”

Preliminary results show voters would not like to exceed that amount, with 406 voters voting yes and 217 voters voting no.

Almost 25%, or 626 out of 2,558 registered voters participated.

Final results will be available after the official canvass on May 15.

McPherson USD 418

McPherson USD418 held a special election on an $88.5 million bond.

For McPherson High School, the bond would fund a mix of new construction, remodeling and paying off existing leases. For McPherson Middle School and elementary schools in the district, the bond would put funds toward maintaining existing buildings with remodels and updates.

Preliminary election results do not have the bond passing, with 1,486 no voters and 1,300 yes voters.

Official results will be available Monday, May 15.

Pratt USD 382

USD 382 held a special election asking if they should approve a $16.6 million bond.

The money would renovate the ACE building or the old high school into a fourth and fifth-grade center. It would also add four new classrooms to the elementary school, which could double as a storm shelter.

Unofficial voting results have the bond referendum passing, with 717 voting yes and 663 voting no.

Pratt USD 382 will report official numbers once they are made available.