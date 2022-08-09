TOPEKA (KSNT) – The Topeka Public School District has announced it intends to provide incentive pay for all staff for the 2022-2023 school year. This could be up to $8,000 per year, according to the district.

According to a statement from TPS, all USD 501 employees and new hires will be eligible for an incentive. That includes teachers, paraprofessionals, food service, custodians, office personnel and security staff.

Substitutes working day-to-day assignments may also be eligible for up to $2,400 incentive pay, according to the district.

The funds are made available through grants and will be paid in quarterly installments. To be eligible, staff members are required to have a 95% attendance record.

To learn more about incentive pay, click here.