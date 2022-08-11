KANSAS CITY, Mo. (WDAF) — For those who prefer warmer weather, enjoy the summer heat while you can. The Farmer’s Almanac predicts a rough winter ahead.

The Farmer’s Almanac provides a forecast every year. Publishers said they decided to release winter predictions earlier than ever because of the extreme heat, drought, or torrential flooding that plagued different regions.

There is also a concern about the availability of energy that may be needed for the winter months.

It warns this winter will be cold and snowy for people living in Kansas and Missouri.

While that describes many winters in the Kansas City area, the Farmer’s Almanac predicts a “hibernation zone” and uses “glacial, snow-filled” to describe what will be heading to the metro in a few short months.

States in the North Central part of the country may experience extremely cold temperatures. The Farmer’s Almanac predicts those temperatures could drop to 40 degrees below zero.

The frigid temperature is expected to stretch into Texas and Florida, where the Farmer’s Almanac predicts “chilly” and “shivery” weather.

People who call Kansas City home will also need to stock up on snow shovels and have snowblowers serviced. A snowy winter is predicted for the eastern half of the country.

The 2023 Farmers’ Almanac will be available in stores beginning Aug. 15, 2022. This edition comes with an extended forecast for each region in the U.S.