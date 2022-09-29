Police have cordoned off a section of S.W. Kerry Avenue in Topeka. (KSNT Photo/ Alyssa Storm)

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – Topeka police have confirmed one person is dead and another injured after a shooting in the 3500 block of Kerry in Topeka.

Police confirmed the call came in at 9:32 a.m. and found two individuals suffering from gunshots. One person died, and another was taken to a local hospital with life-threatening injuries. An officer at the scene said there was one adult male and one adult female; however, he could not say which was deceased.

A KSNT News reporter at the scene saw several law enforcement vehicles quickly drive away from the scene, and then a short time later, there was a police presence at 6th and Kansas in downtown Topeka.

A police officer at the scene said the officers left the scene to pursue a suspect.

Several marked police cars and three unmarked law enforcement vehicles are at the scene on Kerry.

Police confirmed the people involved knew each other.

According to Dr. Aarion Gray, Topeka High School briefly went on a ‘secure campus,’ preventing any activity from outside from coming on to the campus. The lockdown was very brief.