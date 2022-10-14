TOPEKA (KSNT) – Update: The vehicle fire that engulfed a car Thursday morning on the Kansas turnpike came after the car hit a deer. The car was carrying several people, but the Kansas Highway Patrol confirmed there were no injuries.

A vehicle burst into flames Thursday morning after the car hit a deer in the early morning hours. (KSNT Photo/Michael K. Dakota)

The deer died and was removed from the roadway.

The car fire slowed traffic in the northbound lane on the Kansas Turnpike Thursday morning for one and a half hours.

The vehicle, fully engulfed, was extinguished quickly by firefighters when they arrived at the scene just before 5:30 a.m.

A car fire on the Kansas Turnpike at mile marker 167 blocked traffic in the right lane for little over an hour Thursday morning. (KSNT Photo/Michael K. Dakota)

A KTA alert warned drivers about an incident impacting the right lane at 5:30 a.m. An update informed motorists at 6:45 a.m. all lanes were then open.

