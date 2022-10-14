TOPEKA (KSNT) – Update: The vehicle fire that engulfed a car Thursday morning on the Kansas turnpike came after the car hit a deer. The car was carrying several people, but the Kansas Highway Patrol confirmed there were no injuries.
The deer died and was removed from the roadway.
The car fire slowed traffic in the northbound lane on the Kansas Turnpike Thursday morning for one and a half hours.
The vehicle, fully engulfed, was extinguished quickly by firefighters when they arrived at the scene just before 5:30 a.m.
A KTA alert warned drivers about an incident impacting the right lane at 5:30 a.m. An update informed motorists at 6:45 a.m. all lanes were then open.
