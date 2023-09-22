HUTCHINSON, Kan. (KSNW) — The Hutchinson Police Department is investigating after an urn was stolen from a Hutchinson woman’s car. The family had planned to bury the ashes in Nebraska on Saturday.

Tracey Weaver had their family van packed for the road trip to Nebraska. When she walked out to the car this morning, she discovered that the urn, along with the $400 she was contributing to her dad’s headstone, was gone.

“The box that my dad’s urn was in was on the floor, tipped over with the lid open, and then I knew that they took it too,” said Weaver.

Her father, Don Versaw, was set to be reunited with his brother, who died seven years ago.

“We arranged to bury my dad and my uncle in the same plot tomorrow at 11 o’clock. I don’t have my dad now,” said Weaver.

She believes reality will set in about what happened at the memorial.

“When my uncle goes into the grave, I can’t put my dad in there, and then I think it’s going to hit me,” said Weaver.

The Hutchinson Police Department is asking the public for any information they might have, including things like Ring Doorbell footage.

“By Ms. Weaver’s house. The officers are currently looking into it, an investigation has been started, there are a lot of things to take into consideration here, there are other auto burglaries in the area,” said Hutchinson Police Department Captain Dayton Gates.

The family plans to honor Don on Saturday as they bury his brother Wayne. Weaver is trying to remain strong to celebrate her uncle.

“Uncle Wayne has to be buried by himself, I guess,” said Weaver.

They plan on having a headstone marked “Brothers Forever” installed on Saturday in hopes they can one day reunite them if Don’s ashes are returned.