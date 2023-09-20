HOXIE, Kan. (KSNW) — Hoxie Community Schools USD 412 was temporarily placed on lockdown Wednesday morning after a theft suspect resisted arrest and fled the scene.

According to the Sheridan County Sheriff’s Office, at 6:52 a.m., they received the report of theft and criminal trespass in the 1800 block of Sheridan Ave.

During an investigation, officers were able to identify the suspect as a 30-year-old man.

Officers made contact with him at the corner of 16th Street and Sheridan Avenue at 7 a.m.

After locating the stolen items in the man’s personal belongings, the SCSO says officers attempted to place the man in cuffs. He resisted arrest and fled the scene at 7:06 a.m.

The SCSO says despite a thorough search of the area, the man was not found.

USD 412 schools, as well as the Sheridan County Health Complex, were placed on lockdown due to public safety and protocol, according to the SCSO.

At 10:40 a.m., contact was made with the suspect over the phone. The SCSO says he surrendered without further incident.

The man was booked into the Thomas County Jail on suspicion of interference with law enforcement and theft.