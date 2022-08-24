WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — Some Kansas towns and businesses are getting money from the U.S. Department of Agriculture. Kansas State Director for Rural Development Christy Davis calls the USDA funds an investment towards clean energy and emergency preparedness in rural communities.

Davis said the amount adds up to $639,854.

These are the Kansas recipients, listed alphabetically by town:

Alma — A $6,912 grant will help 324 Investments LLC, a property management company, purchase and install a new HVAC system. The project is estimated to save 7,318 kWh per year, equating to 29.45% of the company’s energy usage. 324 Investments currently has one employee.

Beloit — An $11,610 grant will help CEO Planning LLC, a real estate development company, purchase and install a 24.6 kW rooftop mounted solar array. The project is estimated to replace 34,190 kWh annually, enough energy to power three homes. CEO Planning currently has four employees.

Cheney — A $9,061 grant will help Ned Bergkamp, an agricultural producer, purchase and install a 16 kW rooftop mounted solar array. The project is estimated to replace 21.932 kWh annually, enough energy to power two homes. Ned Bergkamp currently has one employee.

Clyde — A $2,689 grant will help purchase and install lighting and windows at Seifert Jewelry. The project is estimated to save 10,632 kWh per year, equating to 16.08% of the company’s annual energy usage and is enough to power one home. Seifert Jewelry currently has three employees.

Glasco — A $5,650 grant will help James Tobald, an agricultural producer, purchase and install a 5 kW rooftop mounted solar array. The project is estimated to generate 10,112 kWh per year, enough to power one home. James Tobald currently has two employees.

Hiawatha — A $10,187 grant will help MWI LLC, an agriculture irrigation supply company, install a 22.27 kWh rooftop solar photovoltaic system. The project will realize $3,503.27 annually in savings and generate 31,070 kWh, 88.69% of annual usage, enough to power more than 2.5 homes. MWI currently has 10 employees.

Lindsborg — An $11,092 grant will help Dan’s RV Park LLC purchase and install an 18 kW rooftop mounted solar array. The project is estimated to replace 25,974 kWh annually, enough energy to power two homes. Dan’s RV Park currently has one employee.

Moran — A $2,157 grant will help replace a furnace and air conditioner at Marmaton Market Inc. in Moran. The HVAC replacement project is estimated to save 9,144 kWh of electricity and 6.9 MCF of natural gas. This equates to 20.4% of the company’s energy usage.

Newton — A $9,299 grant will help Graber Accounting LLC purchase and install a 22 kW rooftop mounted solar array. The project is estimated to replace 29,630 kWh annually, enough energy to power two homes. Graber Accounting currently has six employees.

Paola — A $16,250 grant will help Dave Slyter, a real estate manager and cattle operator, purchase and install a new wind turbine on an existing tower. The turbine is expected to produce 38,269 kWh per year. This equates to 126.69% of the company’s energy usage and is enough electricity to power three homes. Dave Slyter currently has three employees.

— A $30,200 grant will help the City of South Hutchinson purchase a law enforcement vehicle with all necessary equipment and decals. Whitewater — A $3,871 grant will help Russell Entz Inc., an agricultural producer, purchase and install a 10.1 kW rooftop mounted solar array. The project is estimated to generate 8,273 kWh per year. Russell Entz currently has one employee.

