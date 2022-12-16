Kansas welcomes you sign at he state border (Courtesy: GettyImages)

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — The USDA has approved grants that will help rehabilitate housing and community centers in rural Kansas communities.

The Rural Development grants total $255,662 and are part of a nationwide program to help rural communities in 47 states and American Samoa. In Kansas, the grants will be distributed in 5 counties:

A $59,200 grant will help rehabilitate the exterior of the Independence Historical Museum. Located in the historic post office building, the museum celebrates the community’s culture through history, arts, and activities.

A $73,230 grant will be used to continue phase two of the rehabilitation process of two multi-unit housing complexes located in the cities of Uniontown and McCune.

A $50,000 grant will help rehabilitate approximately 20 owner-occupied homes (10 percent low-income and 90 percent very-low income) in Coffey County. The projects consist of new roofs, electrical and plumbing upgrades, foundation repairs, heating systems, and other general home rehabilitation needs.

A $73,232 grant will help homeowners and landlords make necessary repairs to properties that house low and very low-income rural residents in Allen County

The funding comes from the USDA Rural Development Housing Preservation Grant and Community Facilities Disaster Grant Program.