WALLACE COUNTY, Kan. (KSNW) — The Kansas Highway Patrol says a van carrying 15 people crashed in Wallace County Friday.

It happened shortly before 11 a.m. on U.S. Highway 40, east of Sharon Springs, at mile marker 25. Someone in the town of Wallace said the crash is just east of the Fort Wallace Museum.

The KHP says there is one confirmed death. Occupants of the van were taken to several different hospitals in the area.

The Wallace County Sheriff’s Office said the van was the only vehicle involved in the crash. The van had both adults and children onboard when it rolled onto its top.

The KHP Critical Highway Accident Response Team is investigating the crash.

KSN News will update this story as more information becomes available.