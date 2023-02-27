ST. JOHN, Kan. (KSNW) — The St. John-Hudson USD 350 superintendent is giving more details about why children were told to stay home on Monday.

Superintendent Josh Meyer said someone vandalized the school over the weekend and left graffiti on the walls. He said some graffiti contained words “that would be considered threatening in nature.”

“We have no information that would lead us to believe there is a specific plan for violence toward any individual or anyone here at the school,” he wrote in a letter to parents. “However, we are taking this matter very seriously and are working closely with the St. John Police Department.”

Meyer said the vandal is a current student and is being disciplined according to district policy.

The elementary and junior/senior high school are on the same campus in St. John. School officials did not say what part of the building was vandalized.

USD 350 notified parents Sunday night that there had been a break-in at the school. Parents were told that school was canceled Monday because of clean-up.

Monday afternoon and evening activities will go on as scheduled, including the junior high scholar’s bowl meet.

The letter to parents on Monday said classes were canceled “out of an abundance of caution and to allow time to take care of the mess.”

Meyer said there is a safety plan in place.

“Through our investigation and consultation with the police department, we do not believe there is any imminent danger to staff or students,” he wrote.

Meyer said school will be back in session Tuesday. USD 350 has asked for an increased police presence over the next few days to help students feel safe.