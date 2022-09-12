LAWRENCE, Kan. (WDAF) – Vandals cause thousands of dollars worth of damage to a high school football field.

The Lawrence Fire Department responded to a call at Lawrence High School overnight.

When firefighters arrived, they determined vandals set a fire to the school’s field. The Lawrence School District said the fire damaged a section of turf and the school’s mascot, “Chesty the Lion,” that was painted on the field.

According to the school district, sections of the damaged turf will need to be replaced.

Investigators are following up on several leads and potential evidence.

Lawrence High School’s next game at home is Sept. 23 against Olathe East. The school district has not said if that game will be impacted by the damage to the turf.