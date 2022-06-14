SALINE COUNTY, Kan. (KSNW) — A vehicle crashed into a power pole and gas line northeast of Salina Tuesday morning, leading to an evacuation of some buildings.

The crash happened on East Old Highway 40 near Simpson Road.

The Kansas Highway Patrol said that someone has injuries from the crash, but they have not said the condition of the person. Trooper Ben Gardner said that Old Highway 40 was closed between Simpson and Ohio for a while.

Saline County Emergency Management said there is damage to a natural gas pipeline. Kansas Gas and the Salina Regional HazMat Team are on the scene. The power and gas to the area have been turned off.

Residents within a one-mile radius north and east of the area were encouraged to evacuate their homes. The County is asking people to continue to avoid the area while crews work to repair the damage.