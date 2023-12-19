HAYS, Kan. (KSNW) — The Robert J. Dole Veteran Affairs Medical Center hosted a grand opening for the Community Based Outpatient Clinic in Hays on Tuesday morning.

The CBOC has been relocated to 4107 Vine St., just north of Interstate 70. The new location will allow veterans in northwest Kansas to have easier access to the VA’s CBOC.

Remarks were given by Senator Jerry Moran and Representative Tracey Mann, as well as leaders from the Robert J. Dole VA Medical Center and the VA Heartland Network.

Following the ribbon cutting, tours of the new facility were provided.

The CBOC in Hays is one of five associated with the Dole VA Medical Center in Wichita.

“The CBOC in Hays was first opened in September 1999 and has served Veterans continuously since,” said the Dole VA Medical Center. “In the summer of 2022, it was announced the facility would move to its new location to provide more space for additional services as well as easier access to those traveling from outside the area.”

The new location will provide more square footage, three additional exam rooms, and dedicated space for group therapy and mental health care, and it meets updated telecommunication requirements for digital security and safeguarding Veteran’s health information. The clinic will be offering primary care, laboratory and pathology services, pharmacy, and telehealth services.

“We are pleased we’ve been able to expand and improve our clinic for Veterans in this part of the state,” said Dole VA Medical Center Director Michael Payne. “The new location will provide much better access to those traveling from outside the area, and with the additional space and improved layout, we’ll be able to enhance the care experience our Veterans receive.”