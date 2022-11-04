WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — Events are taking place across Kansas from now through Nov. 17 to honor Veterans Day.

Events in Wichita begin with the annual Spirit AeroSystems Wichita Veterans Day Parade on Saturday, Nov. 5. This year’s parade will be honoring women veterans.

JROTC members, along with personnel and military vehicles of the 184th Wing, 635th Regional Support Group, and 170th Maintenance Company will take part in the parade, which will start at 11 a.m. at Central and Main. The parade will travel south on Main to Waterman, and turn right, ending at the Waterwalk, where there will be a celebration and the chance to meet the parade participants; view vehicles and other displays.

There will be patriotic music, as well as comments from our local and state elected officials. Food concessions will also be available.

Below is a list of events taking place across the state:

Saturday, Nov. 5

Emporia – The Annual Freedom Fest will be held at Veterans Memorial Park, 931 S. Commercial Street from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Company A, 1st Battalion, 635th Armored Regiment will take part with a static display of an M1A2 Abrams Main Battle Tank, and an M1078 Light Medium Tactical Vehicle cargo truck. The Soldiers will be also operating the “Spur Lane” obstacle course for the Leap of Faith Warrior Spur Challenge. Soldiers of the Recruiting and Retention Battalion will be in attendance with the climbing wall physical challenge. The event is sponsored by the All Veterans Memorial Park Committee and coordinated by Command Sgt. Maj. Steve Harmon, senior enlisted leader, Kansas Army National Guard.

Hays – Soldiers of the 997th Brigade Support Battalion will transport a 75mm pack howitzer to the Fort Hays State University football field in support of their Military Appreciation Day and set up a static display. During the football game, soldiers will fire the cannon when FHSU scores a touchdown. In conjunction with the playing of the National Anthem, Company B, 1st Battalion, 108th Aviation will provide a flyover of their Black Hawk helicopters. Kick-off for the Fort Hays vs Northeastern State game is at 1 p.m.

Independence – Airmen from the 117th Air Refueling Squadron, 190th Air Refueling Wing, will be providing a flyover for the annual Veterans Day Parade which starts at 2 p.m.

Lawrence – The Kansas Jayhawks vs. Oklahoma State game at Memorial Stadium will feature a flyover by two Air Force F-35 jets out of Elgin Air Force Base. One will be piloted by Winfield native Major Robert Poe and Major Matt Mecadon, a KU alumnus. Soldiers of the 1st Battalion, 635th Armor Regiment will have a static display of an M2 Bradley Fighting Vehicle and a military Humvee. Company A, 1st Battalion, 108th Aviation Regiment will conduct a UH-60 Black Hawk helicopter static display. Kick-off is at 2:30 p.m.

Ottawa – The 250th Forward Support Company will participate in the Ottawa Veterans Day Parade with four Soldiers, an M1097 Humvee, and an M977A4 Heavy Expanded Mobility Tactical Truck. The parade will begin at 10 a.m. starting from Forest Park, 400 N Locust St.

Topeka – Sgt. Maj. Jeremy Byers, command historian for the Kansas National Guard, will be a guest speaker for a memorial dedication ceremony at Gage Park, 10th St. and Gage Blvd. The ceremony will begin at 10 a.m.

Topeka – Soldiers and Airmen of the Kansas National Guard will take part in the Sunflower Salute Veterans Day parade. The parade will kick off from 10th and Kansas Ave. at 11 a.m.

Wednesday, Nov. 9

Emporia – Command Sgt. Maj. Steve Harmon, senior enlisted leader, Kansas Army National Guard, will be the guest speaker for a Veterans Day ceremony at Sacred Heart Catholic School, 102 Cottonwood St., beginning at 9 a.m.

Overland Park – The 2022 Veterans Day Event will be held at the Overland Park Aspiria Field – Paige Field, 5750 Spring Parkway, from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Soldiers of the 1st Battalion, 635th Armor Regiment will have a static display of an M2 Bradley Fighting Vehicle and a military Humvee on display. Airmen from the 117th Air Refueling Squadron, 190th Air Refueling Wing, will be providing a flyover for the event and the Army Air Support Facility #1 will have a UH-60 Black Hawk helicopter on static display. 69th Troop Command will have a Bradley Fighting Vehicle and a Palletized Load System truck on static display and the Recruiting and Retention Battalion will have a booth at the event.

Wichita – Airmen of the 134th Air Control Squadron, 184th Wing, will provide a static display of military vehicles for a Veterans Day event at Woodland Elementary, 1705 N. Salina, beginning at 10 a.m.

Thursday, Nov. 10

Concordia – Cloud County Community College Veterans Day event from 1 to 5 p.m. The 995th Surface Maintenance Company will have static displays of military vehicles and a color guard for the evening basketball game. Vehicles include Humvees, contact trucks, and a load handling system with a forward repair system. Capt. Randall Fish, 995th SMC commander, will be the guest speaker for the event. Other displays will include a very-small-aperture terminal communications system and a Single Channel Ground and Airborne Radio System tactical operations center kit. Recruiters will be on hand to answer questions about joining the Kansas National Guard.

Ottawa – The 250th Forward Support Company will be participating in a “Touch A Truck” event from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. at Lincoln Elementary School, 1102 N Milner St., with a M1097 Humvee and an M977A4 Heavy Expanded Mobility Tactical Truck.

Friday, Nov. 11

Chanute – Soldiers and military vehicles of the Forward Support Company, 891st Engineer Battalion, will take part in the annual Veterans Day parade. The parade will begin at 11 a.m., starting at Katy Park, Katy Ave., and Main St.

Clifton – Sgt. 1st Class Corey Kincaid, 250th Forward Support Company, will be the guest speaker at a Veterans Day parade and ceremony beginning at 2 p.m. on Main Street.

Cottonwood Falls – Command Sgt. Maj. Steve Harmon, senior enlisted leader, Kansas Army National Guard, will be the keynote speaker for the Chase County Veterans Day celebration at the Chase County Veterans Memorial, Swope Park, 210th Road. The event will begin at 1 p.m.

Emporia – Soldiers of Company A, 1st Battalion, 635th Armored Regiment will be driving an M1A2 Abrams Main Battle Tank and one M1078 Light Medium Tactical Vehicle cargo truck in the annual Veterans Day Parade, sponsored by the All-Veterans Memorial Park Committee The parade will begin at 9:30 a.m. starting at 4th St. and Commercial St. Personnel from the Recruiting and Retention Battalion will be on hand to answer questions about joining the Kansas National Guard.

Hiawatha – Soldiers of Headquarters and Headquarters Battery, 2nd Battalion, 130th Field Artillery will provide a color guard for the Brown County Veterans Dinner. The dinner will begin at 6 p.m. in the Kansas National Guard armory, 108 1st St.

Leavenworth – Soldiers of the 1st Battalion, 635th Armor Regiment will drive a military Humvee and Medium Tactical Vehicle in the Leavenworth County Veterans Day parade in downtown Leavenworth, beginning at 10:30 a.m. Headquarters and Headquarters Company, 169th Combat Sustainment Support Battalion, will drive a Humvee in the parade.

Norton – Soldiers of the 995th Maintenance Company will be driving a Humvee in the downtown Veterans Day parade at 2 p.m.

Overland Park – The Boot Hill Brass, 35th Infantry Division Band, will perform for a Veterans Day celebration at Sunrise Point Elementary School, 15800 Roe Ave., Blue Valley School District. The program will begin at 2 p.m.

Palco – The 731st Transportation Company will have an M984A4 wrecker on static display for a Veterans Day event at Palco High School, 502 Ash Ave., beginning at 1:30 p.m.

Salina – Soldiers of the Regional Training Site-Maintenance will provide a flag detail and participate in a flag-raising ceremony and cannon salute at Salina Area Technical College, 2562 Centennial Road, beginning at 9:30 a.m.

Topeka – Sgt. Maj. Jeremy Byers, command historian for the Kansas National Guard, will be the guest speaker for a Veterans Day ceremony at Topeka West High School, 2001 SW Fairlawn Road. The event will begin at 9 a.m.

Topeka – Lt. Col. Jason Inskeep, commander, 1st Battalion, 235th Regiment, will be the guest speaker for a Veterans Day ceremony at Mt. Calvary Cemetery, 801 SW Westchester Road in the mausoleum chapel. The ceremony will begin at 9:30 a.m.

Valley Falls – Sgt. Maj. Jeremy Byers, command historian for the Kansas National Guard, will be the guest speaker for a 2 p.m. Veterans Day ceremony at Valley Falls High School, 601 Elm Street.

Wichita – Lt. Col. David Carpenter, 184th Wing, will be the guest speaker for the Collegiate Veterans Day Salute beginning at 9 a.m. The ceremony will take place at Wichita Collegiate School, 9115 E. 13th North. The wing will also provide an honor guard for the ceremony.

Wichita – Col. Steven Smart, vice commander, 184th Wing, will be the guest speaker for Spirit AeroSystems SERVe Day. The program begins at 10 a.m. at 3801 S. Oliver St.

Winfield – Capt. Luke Groom, chief of training, 184th Wing, will be the guest speaker for a Veterans Day ceremony at Winfield High School, 300 Viking Blvd. The ceremony starts at 11 a.m. Groom will also be the guest speaker for a ceremony at Whittier Elementary School, 1400 Mound St., beginning at 2:30 p.m.

Saturday, Nov. 12

Bushong – Soldiers of Company A, 1st Battalion, 635th Armored Regiment will take part in the 4th annual Home of the Brave Celebration at Bushong City Park, Oak St, and 4th, 9:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. The company will have an M1078 Light Medium Tactical Vehicle cargo truck and an M1097 HMMWV on static display. The Kansas Army National Guard Recruiting and Retention Battalion will also have a recruiter at the event. The event is sponsored by the North Lyon County Veterans Memorial.

El Dorado – Detachment 1, 242nd Engineering Company, and the 184th Wing will be driving military vehicles in the Celebration of Freedom parade, beginning at 10 a.m.

Iola – Staff Sgt. Rene Castilleja, 891st Engineer Battalion, will be the guest speaker for a Veterans Day ceremony at 11 a.m., at the Iola Veterans Memorial Wall, Iola Square, U.S. Highway 54/Main Street.

Pittsburg – The 35th Infantry Division Band will perform a Veterans Day concert at 7 p.m. at the Bicknell Family Center for the Arts, 1711 S Homer St. Col. Erica Christie, commander of 69th Troop Command will be providing remarks before the concert. The event is free and open to the public.

Thursday, Nov. 17

Wichita – Airmen of the 134th Air Control Squadron, 184th Wing, will provide a static display of military vehicles for a Veterans Day event at Gardiner Elementary, 1951 Laura St. The event will begin at 10 a.m.