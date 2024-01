WINFIELD, Kan. (KSNW) — The Veterans of Foreign Wars, a two-story building at 1/2 115 E. 10th Ave. in Winfield, caught fire Sunday afternoon.

Mulvane Fire Rescue said they sent an engine company for mutual aid.

Upon arrival, they were met with fire showing through the roof.

Wellington, Oxford, Udall, and Douglass also have units en route for additional manpower, according to Mulvane Fire Rescue.

