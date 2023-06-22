PAOLA, Kan. (WDAF) — Miami County authorities have identified the man killed in a shooting at a Kansas state park earlier this week.

Another person was stabbed in that situation but is expected to survive and is in custody.

Emergency personnel responded to Hillsdale State Park in Paola just before 12:15 a.m. on Tuesday on a report of a stabbing and a shooting.

When emergency crews arrived on scene, they found a man with a gunshot wound, who was pronounced dead at the scene. He has been identified as 43-year-old Bryan Hendrickson of Edgerton, Kansas.

A stabbing victim, identified as a 53-year-old Overland Park man, was taken to a local area hospital and later released and booked into the Miami County Jail with second-degree murder charges pending. FOX4 is not naming him until formal charges are filed with the Miami County Attorney’s Office.

The investigation into the incident is ongoing. Anyone with information is asked to call (913) 294-3232.