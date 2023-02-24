TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – The Topeka Fire Department has identified the victim who died in a garage fire Thursday.

The deceased was identified as 56-year-old Jennifer Bowers, of Meriden, died in the fire at 1435 NW Jackson Street, according to the fire department. The cause remains under investigation.

Crews were originally called to the fire behind a home around 2:08 a.m. Thursday. They found fire and smoke coming from a detached garage, according to TFD. While trying to put out the fire, they discovered Bowers inside. She was pronounced dead on scene. The garage was a make-shift residence, and Bowers was living there, the TFD said.