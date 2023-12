TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – The Shawnee County Sheriff’s Office identified the victims in a deadly crash south of Topeka as Henry Profitt, 82, and Carol Beaver, 71. Both are from Topeka.

The single-vehicle crash happened on Wednesday afternoon in the 2000 block of SE 93rd St.

The vehicle was driving eastbound and left the road near Southeast California Avenue.

The crash is still under investigation.