ATWOOD, Kan. (KSNW) — The Rawlins County School District has released a video showing the damage inside the junior/senior high school. The superintendent talked with KSN News about what happens next for the school.

The fire was discovered on Monday. It took firefighters hours to bring the blaze under control. When it was over, 10 firefighters had been injured.

Two children, ages 12 and 13, were arrested and charged for allegedly setting the fire. The Rawlins County Attorney’s Office charged each of the children with 15 felony counts.

Eric Stoddard, USD 105 superintendent, says the district does not know the extent of the damage to the 98-year-old school. A structural engineer will arrive next week to assess the damage.

Stoddard expects the mitigation and cleanup will take two and a half months. Then the structural engineer will come back to reassess the school.

The district is working with its insurance company.

The superintendent said school leaders are still making plans so that school can start on Aug. 22. He expects they will use all the district’s other facilities, but he does not know if they can get all the students in one building. Stoddard also said area churches have volunteered their space.