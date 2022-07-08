NICKERSON, Kan. (KSNW) – Three members of a Nickerson family who were hit by a car Tuesday in Louisville, Kentucky, are still in critical condition. Ava Jones and her parents, Trey and Amy, remain in a Louisville hospital.

Ava had just committed to play at the University of Iowa on Sunday. KSN News featured her on a Competitive Drive segment earlier this year.

On Sunday, July 10, a candlelight vigil will be held for the Jones family at Nickerson High School at 9 p.m. Those attending are asked to bring their candles.

A fund entitled “The Jones Family Fund” has been set up at the People’s Bank in Hutchinson.