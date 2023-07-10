DICKINSON COUNTY, Kan. (KSNW) — A motorcyclist from Virginia was seriously injured in a crash in Dickinson County Monday morning.

According to the Kansas Highway Patrol, around 8:20 a.m., the 74-year-old man from Virginia Beach was riding a 2016 Can-Am three-wheeled motorcycle.

He was headed eastbound on Interstate 70, six miles west of Junction City when he left the roadway and entered the south ditch. The KHP said he hit an embankment and overturned.

The man was taken with suspected serious injuries to a regional hospital.

He was wearing a helmet.