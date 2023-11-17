TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNW) — The State Fire Marshal’s Office has announced the Kansas Firefighter Recruitment & Safety Grant recipients for the 2024 fiscal year.
The grant is available to volunteer and part-time fire departments in Kansas to help with the purchase of personal protection equipment including coats, pants, helmets, gloves, hoods, and boots, along with new masks for breathing apparatuses.
The funds can also be used to fund junior firefighter programs and to cover the cost of medical physicals that are not covered by the firefighter’s insurance or reimbursed by their fire department. In addition, they can cover the cost of purchasing strategically placed washer-extractor machines.
Fighting fires exposes firefighters to a variety of dangerous carcinogens that can become trapped in their protective equipment. According to research by the National Institute for Occupational Safety and Health, firefighters in the United States have a 9% higher risk of being diagnosed with some form of cancer and are 14% more likely to die from a cancer-related illness.
In addition to cancer risks, in Kansas, there have been several line-of-duty deaths due to heart attacks. Through the funding for physicals for these departments, it’s hoped the additional medical screenings will help uncover medical issues and treat them, helping to prevent firefighter deaths.
The grant totaled $400,000, of which, $350,000 has been allocated for protective equipment, and $45,000 for 9 departments to purchase washer-extractor machines. The remaining $5,000 will be used for firefighter physicals and junior firefighter programs.
The list of departments who received the grant is below:
- Abilene Fire Department
- Allen County Volunteer Fire Department
- Andover Fire Department
- Argonia & Dixon Township Fire Department
- Arma Fire Department
- Atchison Rural Fire District # 1
- Atchison Rural Fire District # 2
- Butler County Fire District # 10
- Butler County Fire District # 3
- Caney Volunteer Fire Department
- Centralia Fire Department
- Chase County Fire Department
- Cherryvale Fire Department
- City of Tonganoxie Fire Department
- Clark County Fire District # 1-Ashland Division
- Clearwater Fire Department
- Colby Fire Department
- Columbus Fire Department
- Consolidated Fire District # 1
- Cowley County Fire District # 3
- Crawford County Fire District # 2
- Crawford County Fire District # 4
- Edwardsville Fire Department
- El Dorado Fire Department
- Ellinwood Fire Department
- Ellis City Fire Department
- Ellis County Fire District # 1
- Eureka Fire Department
- Fairmount Township Fire Department
- Galena Fire Department
- Galesburg Fire Department
- Hackberry Township Fire District
- Halstead Fire EMS
- Haviland Volunteer Fire Department
- Herington Fire Department
- Hesston Fire/EMS Department
- Horton Fire Department
- Jefferson County Fire District # 5
- Lehigh Fire Department
- Lyon County Fire District # 3
- Lyon County Fire District # 5
- Mankato Volunteer Fire Department
- Marion County Fire District # 3
- McPherson Fire Department
- Meade Fire Department
- Mission Township Fire Department
- Moran Marmaton-Osage Fire Department
- Mound Valley Volunteer Fire Department
- Mulberry Volunteer Fire Department
- Mulvane Fire Rescue
- Olpe Fire District #1
- Osage County Fire District # 5
- Oswego Fire Department
- Ottawa County Fire District # 6
- Plainville Fire Department
- Powhattan Fire Department
- Pratt County Township #6
- Rush County Rural Fire District #1
- Russell Fire Department
- Saint Paul Mission Township Fire Department
- Sedgwick Fire Department
- Seneca Fire Department
- Shawnee County Fire District # 1
- Shawnee County Fire District # 4
- Sheridan County Rural Fire District # 1
- Soldier Township Fire Department
- South Haven Volunteer Fire Department
- Stranger Township Fire Department
- Syracuse Fire Department
- Tonganoxie Township Rural Fire District
- Towanda Fire Rescue Wabaunsee County Fire District # 3
- Wabaunsee County Fire District # 4
- Washington County Fire District # 2
- West Mineral Fire Department
- Whitewater River Consolidated Fire Department
- Wilson Fire Department