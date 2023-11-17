TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNW) — The State Fire Marshal’s Office has announced the Kansas Firefighter Recruitment & Safety Grant recipients for the 2024 fiscal year.

The grant is available to volunteer and part-time fire departments in Kansas to help with the purchase of personal protection equipment including coats, pants, helmets, gloves, hoods, and boots, along with new masks for breathing apparatuses.

The funds can also be used to fund junior firefighter programs and to cover the cost of medical physicals that are not covered by the firefighter’s insurance or reimbursed by their fire department. In addition, they can cover the cost of purchasing strategically placed washer-extractor machines.

Fighting fires exposes firefighters to a variety of dangerous carcinogens that can become trapped in their protective equipment. According to research by the National Institute for Occupational Safety and Health, firefighters in the United States have a 9% higher risk of being diagnosed with some form of cancer and are 14% more likely to die from a cancer-related illness.

In addition to cancer risks, in Kansas, there have been several line-of-duty deaths due to heart attacks. Through the funding for physicals for these departments, it’s hoped the additional medical screenings will help uncover medical issues and treat them, helping to prevent firefighter deaths.

The grant totaled $400,000, of which, $350,000 has been allocated for protective equipment, and $45,000 for 9 departments to purchase washer-extractor machines. The remaining $5,000 will be used for firefighter physicals and junior firefighter programs.

The list of departments who received the grant is below: