GREAT BEND, Kan. (KSNW) — Vote what business bakes the best cookies in the 14th annual Great Bend Cookie Contest.

The Cookie Contest is taking place from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Saturday, Nov. 26, at 15 different downtown Great Bend businesses in conjunction with Small Business Saturday.

Participating businesses include:

Rosewood Furniture Gallery (Cookie Headquarters)

That Hipster Place

Kustom Floor Designs

Buckle

Great Bend Coffee

Bling

Creative & Unique Craft Fair

Rosewood Bargain Barn

A440 Musical Instruments

Forever Young (Kids Resale)

Heart of Kansas/Ms. Pretty Pickles

RePerks Coffee Shop

The Wright Place

Rosewood Wine Cellar

Rana Luna Boutique

Shoppers will be able to stop by each store to sample their cookies and vote for their favorite one.

To vote for their favorite cookie, shoppers can stop by the cookie headquarters, Rosewood Furniture Gallery, to pick up a cookie box and voting bracelet. All votes must be returned by 4 p.m.

“A record and maximum 250 shoppers have participated in the event each of the past two years,” said Rosewood Services. “This year, cookie contest organizers are anticipating similar participation numbers and encourage shoppers to get their voting bracelets by noon. Otherwise, they may already be gone.”

Rosewood Services recommends a $5 donation for participating judges. Rosewood Services says the collected proceeds will go to the Food Bank of Barton County to help feed those in need during the holiday season and beyond.

Cookie Contest judges also have a chance to win prizes during drawings that will take place at approximately 6:30 p.m. on Nov. 26, following the “Home For The Holidays Parade” in downtown Great Bend. Drawing winners must be present at the band shell of Jack Kilby Square in order to win prizes.

Following prize drawings, the winner of the Great Bend Cookie Contest will be announced.