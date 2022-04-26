HAYS, Kan. (KSNW) – Early voting began Monday on a school bond in Hays. The bond totals $143.5 million.

With it, USD 489 hopes to renovate two elementary schools, renovate the current middle school into a new elementary, construct a new high school and move the middle school to the high school. In addition, one older elementary school and administration center would be closed.

“I’m expecting a big turnout, and that is just because there’s been a lot of push for this bond issue. There’s been a lot of things in the news, signs all over our town, so you know I’m expecting a big turnout,” said Ellis County Clerk/Election Official Bobbi Dreiling.

There are two measures on the ballot for the bond.

“They’ll be voting on two things. If you live within the city limits of Hays, you’ll be voting on the bond itself that the school board is put for the voters, and the other thing that they’d be voting on would be a sales tax to help negate some of the bond if you live in the city limits of Hays,” said Mayor Mason Ruder. “If you live outside the city limits, you’ll only get to vote on the bond if you live within the district.”

Click here for the bond election and sales tax election questions.

You can vote early at the Ellis County Administrative Center, 718 Main, in Hays. Election Day is May 10.

To see more about the school bond, click here.