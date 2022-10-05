ELLIS COUNTY, Kan. (KSNW) — A 44-year-old man from WaKeeney died Wednesday morning after a tag axle from a semitruck fell on him.
It happened in the 1200 block of Bison Road, southwest of Hays, in Ellis County.
Around 7:20 a.m., Ellis County deputies and EMS got the report of a person severely injured from a vehicle falling on him.
Ellis County Sheriff Scott Braun said Jason Lee Brown died at the scene.
The county coroner was notified. The incident is still under investigation.
