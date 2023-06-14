WAKEENEY, Kan. (KSNW) — Wakeeney is joining the Main Street Community program.

The program was restarted by Governor Laura Kelly in 2019 after being shuttered in 2012. The goal of the Main Street Program is to provide rural communities with the tools to revitalize their downtown areas.

The program connects communities to technical assistance and connects them to other community leaders to provide support and share best practices and resources. Governor Kelly visited Wakeeney on Wednesday to make the formal announcement.

Gov. Kelly visits WaKeeney to make the formal announcement. (Courtesy Governor’s Office)

“I congratulate all who worked to ensure WaKeeney was added to the list of cities in the Main Street program – it is a rigorous process and a testament to the pride of this community,” Governor Laura Kelly said. “The Kansas Main Street program helps rural communities like WaKeeney bring back jobs and continue being places where future generations want to live and raise families.”

“Our state’s newest Designated Kansas Main Street community will make a wonderful addition to this proven downtown revitalization program,” Lieutenant Governor and Secretary of Commerce David Toland. “WaKeeney already has demonstrated collaborative success in various community projects, and I’m pleased to welcome them into our state’s expanding Main Street family.”

Gov. Kelly meets with members of the WaKeeney community following the announcement. (Courtesy Governor’s Office)

“We are excited for the selection of WaKeeney to the Main Street Program,” Trego County Chamber of Commerce President Max Dirks said. “A lot of people put a lot of hard work into the application process, and we are looking forward to seeing the fruits of this labor in WaKeeney’s future.”

For more information on the Kansas Main Street program, click here.