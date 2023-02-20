WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – The Kansas Attorney General’s Office announced that Walgreens will not dispense the abortion pill, Mifepristone, in the state after AG Kris Kobach sent the chain a warning letter.

On Feb. 6, Kobach threatened the pharmacy chain with legal action. The letter Kobach sent to Walgreens leadership can be viewed here or below.

Walgreens responded to the attorney general’s warning with a letter dated Feb. 17.

“Walgreens does not intend to dispense Mifepristone within your state and does not intend to ship Mifepristone into your state from any of our pharmacies. If this approach changes, we will be sure to notify you,” the letter from Walgreens Executive Vice President Danielle C. Gray reads.

Kobach’s office said it is a “victory for the pro-life cause and women’s health in the state.”

“The dispensing of these pills without a supervising physician present would expose women to complications and potentially to coercion as well. I’m grateful Walgreens has responded quickly and reasonably and intends to fully comply with the law.”