TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – A Topeka business is offering “beyond competitive pay” and hiring bonuses of up to $50,000 for select positions.

The positions are being offered by Walmart and are for a pharmacy staff member and a pharmacy manager.

“Our pharmacy career opportunities vary across markets and states as we continue strengthening our team of more than 15,000 pharmacists across the country,” Walmart Senior Manager for Global Communications Tyler Thomason said.

While the hiring bonuses are high, so are the qualifications to meet. Pharmacy managers must have a Pharmacy or PharmD Bachelor’s degree, pharmacy license and have completed an ACPE accredited immunization training program.

In Aug. 2022, the National Community Pharmacists Association (NCPA) published a report indicating that three-quarters of community pharmacists are having difficulties filling open positions. The result? Higher payroll costs and longer wait times.

“Community pharmacies are small businesses, and even though they are affected by the same tough conditions that are battering the rest of Main Street, the biggest threat to their ability to continue to provide health care for consumers — by far — is from the heavy-handed business tactics of insurance-owned PBMs,” said NCPA CEO B. Douglas Hoey, pharmacist, MBA.

According to the NCPA, more than 88% of respondents said finding pharmacy techs was their number one problem. Some respondents said they’ve been offering higher wages and benefits to entice prospects.

But why is there a shortage? GoodRx Health says strenuous working conditions and increased pressure from COVID may be leading to worker burnout. The burnout is so widespread the American Pharmacists Association released a statement saying it is at a “breaking point.”

The Ultimate Medical Academy (UMA) listed several reasons pharmacists may experience burnout, including heavy workloads, reduced qualifications and certifications, low levels of resilience, and poor social structures.

“Few pharmacists want to expose themselves to these working conditions, regardless of pay, and I’m glad few pharmacists take that offer,” founder of Happy PharmD, Dr. Alex Barker said to GoodRx.