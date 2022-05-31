WABAUNSEE COUNTY (KSNT) – A Wamego Middle School teacher has been arrested and is facing charges of unlawful sexual relations in the Wabaunsee County Jail.

Allen Dale Sylvester, 51, a science teacher at the middle school, is facing charges of sexual exploitation of a child, unlawful sexual relations, and electronic solicitation. It is believed the crimes happened when the victim was between 14 and 16 years old.

Sylvester is being held on a $100,000 bond.

Sylvester’s Facebook page says he is a former math teacher at Junction City High School and worked for the Topeka Public Schools.

Allen Sylvester is listed in the directory as a science teacher at Wamego Middle School.

An official with the Wabaunsee County Attorney’s office said a decision about which county, Wabaunsee or Pottawatomie County, will charge Sylvester will be forthcoming in the next couple of days. The same official said Wabaunsee had just received the paperwork about the case and needed to review the contents.

KSNT has reached out to Junction City Schools and Topeka Public Schools by phone and email and is waiting to hear back from both.